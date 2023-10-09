Warner Bros. Games, NetherRealm Studios and RTS have announced Mortal Kombat 1 Pro Kompetition, a new esports program powered by RTS and based on the latest title in the iconic Mortal Kombat franchise. With a total prize pool of $255,000, the new league aims to build an international ecosystem of players and will begin on October 20 at the East Coast Throwdown. The Pro Kompetiton will end with a 20-player clash at the Final Kombat World Championship, an event to be held in June 2024. For more information on the Mortal Kombat 1 Pro Kompetition.

Qualification for the Final Kombat World Championship will take place through the Pro Kompetition global ranking or through the Regional League finals. Each event will consist of 1-on-1 double elimination groups. There will be four Pro Kompetition partner events for all players to compete in, including East Coast Throwdown in Stamford, Connecticut, USA (20-22 October 2023), Ultimate Fighting Arena in Paris, France (24-11 November 2023). 26, 2023), CCXP/Comic Con Experience in Sao Paulo, Brazil (November 30 – December 3, 2023) and Combo Breaker in Illinois, United States (Spring 2024). Players can compete in all partner events for a chance to earn a spot in the Final Kombat World Championship.

The Mortal Kombat 1 Pro Kompetition will also feature three regional programs made up of segmented sub-regions, including three online qualifying events and a regional final. The three regions include the North American League (North America East and North America West), the Interkontinental Kombat (Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Oceania and the Middle East) and the Liga Latina (Brazil, Mexico, South America North and South America South ). The top 8 players from each region punch their ticket to the online regional final for a chance to qualify for the Final Kombat World Championship.

The Final Kombat World Championship will introduce a new competitive format, starting with the Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ) tournament for the 20th player. The LCQ will be run with open registration, while places last, for 256 fighters who will compete in a double elimination bracket. The winner will advance to the group stage, with the 20 players divided into four groups of five players each. The groups will be decided based on regional qualification and ranking and will play matches in a round-robin format to advance two players from each. The top 8 players will compete in a double elimination bracket, with all players starting on the winner’s side. Seeding will be determined based on group placement.

In total, the Mortal Kombat 1 Pro Kompetition will offer fans over 200 hours of live competition over more than 50 days. The Pro Kompetition celebrates the recent launch of Mortal Kombat 1, available for PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and PC. Developed by the award-winning NetherRealm Studios, Mortal Kombat 1 introduces a revamped universe with reimagined and never-before-seen iconic heroes and villains, a new combat system, incredible modes and moves, and much more. The Mortal Kombat 1 roster includes Liu Kang, Scorpion, Sub-Zero, Raiden, Kung Lao, Kitana, Mileena, Shang Tsung, Johnny Cage, Kenshi, Smoke, Rain, Li Mei, Tanya, Baraka, Geras, Reptile, Ashrah, Havik, General Shao, Sindel, Nitara, and Reiko.