Mortal Kombat 1 has been one of the titles that has been talked about the most these weeks. Although on Nintendo Switch the title It came out with lower quality on other platformsthere are many players who continue to enjoy the NetherRealm title, and something that makes it shine is its originality.

And also the difficulty of getting some trophies. You can take a look at our guide to all the Mortal Kombat 1 achievements on Nintendo Switch. And specifically there is one that is proving impossible for most players to achieve.

So much so that it has begun to be mythologizedand has acquired the connotation of “an impossible challenge.”

So I contacted the developers regarding the defeat a Titan trophy and this was my response

This problem with the trophy is not due to the type of difficulty the challenge presents. Simply today, a way has not been included, it is not due to the difficulty of the challenges, but because a necessary way to obtain all the trophies/achievements has simply not yet been included. Specifically, A Great One Has Fallen asks us to complete a “battle of the titans”, an objective that no one has because it is a combat or mode that has not yet been implemented.

NetherRealm Studios has not announced a date for this type of battle, but there are players who have contacted the studio. The answer does not clarify the situation much and simply asks for patience to see the battles of titans soon: “Stay in touch with our social channels about updates.”