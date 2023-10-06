Since FIFA’s decision to hold the 2030 World Cup in six countries (including Spain) was announced a few days ago, speculation seems to have no end. And no wonder, more than five decades later, our country will host a World Cup again. One that, even if it is shared, will once again put Spain at the epicenter of the sporting world. However, the euphoria of Portugal and Morocco is also palpable.

So much so that the African country’s desire to organize the championship has taken them one step further, to express their firm desire to hold the final in Casablanca. They do it even when they don’t have a stadium for it.

Moroccan euphoria. The African country has been trying to host a soccer World Cup for many years. He has offered himself in all ways and has fought it in several editions since 1994 but it has never worked. That year they presented their first candidacy, which ultimately fell in the United States. The next ones were for France, Japan, Germany and South Africa. 2026 will be in America again.

As expected, in 2030 they were also going to fight, but knowing that the road was also difficult against their neighbors Spain and Portugal. The most logical alternative was to join them. And thus the Maghreb country has fulfilled its most dreamed wish: to be the second country in Africa to hold the tournament.

The final was going to be for Spain until… With Spain, Portugal and Morocco as the main hosts, our country was the clear candidate to host the final. First, by tradition (we have one title and three Euro Cups). And second for potential at the infrastructure level, since FIFA requires that the final be played in a stadium that has more than 80,000 seats. And both the new Santiago Bernabéu and the future new Camp Nou are more than enough.

In fact, right now no stadium in Portugal or Morocco is of a similar size. But that does not matter to the latter, who three days after knowing that they were going to be the host country, have sent a decisive message: they want the final and for this they will build a mega stadium in Casablanca with capacity for 94,000 spectators.

The African proposal. At this point, for Morocco the World Cup is the top priority and its end cannot escape its ambitious plans. And that is why they are not going to limit their resources and investment to achieve it. Without knowing if their candidacy was going to be victorious, they commissioned the Spanish architectural firm Cruz y Ortiz to design a stadium for 93,000 spectators in Casablanca that they will now use to try to win the final.

Furthermore, Morocco is playing its cards on the sentimental side. “An extraordinary World Cup between the two shores of the Mediterranean and representing two great civilizations,” said its Minister of Tourism, Fatim-Zahra Ammor. They emphasize that Spain has already hosted a final (1982) and that all of Africa has only had one, that of South Africa in 2010, where the Spanish team precisely won.

Its viable? Not much. According to this article from El Español, in which reliable sources of the candidacy have been consulted, the possibility that Morocco ends up taking the World Cup final away from Spain “is not viable.” It is taken for granted that the new Santiago Bernabéu will be the stadium chosen for the final. Furthermore, UEFA would hardly allow this opportunity to slip through its fingers. Then almost 20 years would have to pass without it being played on European soil, since the last one was Russia 2018 and until 2038 we would not have any more opportunities.

The contribution of headquarters. It is pending from FIFA. The Government and the RFEF will fight to ensure that there are finally 11 of the 16 or 18 venues that the World Cup will have and that they host between 50% and 60% of the championship matches. Madrid and Barcelona would have two stadiums. And another Seville. Spain has to choose between 15 stadiums for about 10 possible venues. Portugal is thinking about three (Lisbon, Porto and Braga) and Morocco has presented up to six stadiums.

“The venues that we are going to present will not only meet the requirements of FIFA, but will also enjoy cultural diversity and geographical richness,” explained Fouzi Lekjaa, president of the Moroccan Federation, who also highlighted the geographical proximity, highlighting that Madrid and Lisbon are just an hour’s flight from Casablanca.

How did he sneak into the trio? Many people wonder how the African country ended up sneaking into the candidacy. The truth is that the Iberian alliance (Spain and Portugal) was the origin. Later Ukraine was added, which was included symbolically because of the war. That did not work, since it became public that the president of its Football Federation is involved in a corruption case. So Spain and Portugal worked with Morocco to carry out another novel option: playing the World Cup on two different continents.

This would give the Spanish and Portuguese strength to host the tournament. First, because he only had the votes of UEFA (the European federation) certain. And by counting on Morocco, it also included those of the CAF (all of Africa). And even those from Asia, the Arab countries that wanted to see a World Cup in a country that shared their culture and religion.

Another reason is that, as FIFA has established, the new World Cup format requires having more stadiums available and more cities ready to host matches. With Portugal and Spain it was not enough. It is something that we have told at Magnet: investment in infrastructure is brutal. And the more who join the party, the cheaper it is to organize the competition. Although no one counted on these headaches then.

