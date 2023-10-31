One goal in each half, even if at the start of the match it was Baroni’s team that was more lively: the turning point in the first half, after an incredible mistake by Cruz who put a shot on the post that was easier to score than to miss

A goal in each half and qualification for the round of 16 to challenge Lautaro and his teammates’ Inter: Bologna wins 2-0 and closes the Verona case with Moro (40′) and Van Hooijdonk (63′), suffering the right at the start, but never giving the impression of not having his head in the match.

advantage

Motta’s team (who fielded Karlsson from the first minute, who was not very incisive) went into the break with a one-goal lead, which came in the 40th minute after, however, coming very close to 0-1, because Cruz took advantage of an incorrect disengagement in the 35th minute Kristiansen who favors the attacker, good at beating Ravaglia on the way out but naive in not turning the opportunity into a goal, hitting the shot at the full post. As often happens, the failed goal leads to the conceded goal: taking advantage of a mistake by Coppola, Moro shoots a shot with his right foot just inside the area which goes under the goal defended by Perilli. In the first 45′ at the start there was a lot of Verona with the usual bubbly Lazovic, little Bologna who however had the merit of never disuniting, except in Cruz’s wasted action. Two yellow cards, Suslov for a hard foul on Fabbian, and Amione for a foul on Ndoye.

restart

In the second half, the 2-0 in the 63rd minute effectively closed the game: everything stemmed from a deadly counterattack by Bologna with Ndoye slaloming before placing a very strong left-footed shot. Perilli clears it short, practically at the feet of Van Hooijdonk who can thus score his first official goal in the rossoblù shirt. The remaining minutes are purely academic for Bologna, Motta makes four changes, then in the 71st minute Serdar knocks out Fabbian who is thrown towards Perilli. Verona protests, claiming that their goalkeeper had the advantage on the ball. Dionisi’s decision does not change after the VAR check, the second yellow card confirmed and therefore the expulsion. Thus ends Verona’s hope of being able to reopen the match: it is 2-0, Bologna passes.

