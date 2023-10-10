loading…

The death toll in Israel as a result of the massive Hamas attack in Operation Storm al-Aqsa increased again to more than 800 people. Photo/REUTERS

TEL AVIV – The number of deaths in Israel as a result of Operation Storm al-Aqsa by Hamas has jumped to more than 800 people. This figure was announced by the Zionist government on Monday evening.

In addition, around 150 are prisoners of Hamas.

The Israeli Government Press Office on its Facebook page on Tuesday (10/10/2023) said that more than 2,600 people had been injured in Hamas’ surprise attack which began last Saturday.

Meanwhile, Israel’s massive attack on Gaza, named Operation Iron Sword, killed 687 people.

This figure was announced by the Ministry of Health in Gaza on Monday evening. In a press conference, the ministry said 3,726 Palestinians were injured as a result of Israeli military attacks.

“The dead included 140 children and 105 women,” the ministry said.

Hamas, which took around 150 people hostage in a surprise attack in southern Israel, threatened to kill them if Israeli airstrikes continued to target Gaza civilians without warning.

The threat comes after Israel imposed a total siege on the Gaza Strip, cutting off water supplies, prompting UN concerns about an increasingly dire humanitarian situation.

Tensions also rose on Israel’s northern front on the Lebanese border, where Hezbollah militants and Israeli troops exchanged fire for the second day.

Israel is still reeling from an unprecedented land, air and sea attack by the Hamas group, which has likened it to the 9/11 attacks.