DC superhero Superman isn’t just a physical titan. But did you know that his true strength doesn’t lie in how many buildings he can erect or meteorites he can destroy?

We’ve always thought Superman was the kind of superhero who could throw a skyscraper like a rugby ball. But in the last issue of Action Comics, published by Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Rafa Sandoval and Matt Herms, something fascinating is revealed to us. Clark Kent, weakened by a device that drained his powers, demonstrates that his strength goes beyond muscles and tight suits.

The essence of Superman in Action Comics #1058

The comic introduces us to a new villain who copies the Man of Steel’s abilities, but not his true essence. Clark realizes that his evil twin doesn’t fully understand the powers he has acquired. Taking advantage of this, the real Superman sets a trap for his attacker.

While the evil double tried to use super hearing, Clark plays his cards. His experience and self-control allow him to manipulate his abilities much better than any copy. This leads the villain to lose control of his heat vision, the second most volatile power after super hearing according to Clark.

That’s right, boys and girls. Superman’s true strength lies not only in what he can do, but in what he chooses not to do. It is controlled. It is contained. Not because he can’t burn everything to ashes, but because he knows the devastating impact that would have.

More than a fight, a life lesson

What does this fight teach us in Action Comics #1058? It shows us that true power does not always lie in fists or special abilities. Superman’s true strength as a character and, more importantly, as a human (well, Kryptonian) being, lies in his ability to control himself. In the blink of an eye, he could end the threat, but he chooses not to.

If you think about it, this is an important lesson even for us mere mortals. In a world where we are often judged by our strength, speed or abilities, perhaps what we should really value is the ability to know when to stop.

Comparison with other DC heroes

This theme of “less is more” is not new in the DC universe. Let us remember that Batman, another iconic hero, has also shown great discipline in not crossing certain lines. But in the case of Superman, this is especially relevant, since his powers are much vaster and could cause large-scale destruction.

So now you know. The next time you read a Superman comic and see how he restrains himself, think about the importance of that self-control. Because maybe, just maybe, That’s your biggest superpower of all.

The Man of Steel’s powers: More than just flying and throwing lightning

If you are a fan of the DC universe, you already know that Superman has a range of powers that go far beyond what we see on comic book covers or in spectacular movie scenes. Flying, superhuman strength, heat vision; That’s just the tip of the iceberg.

To begin with, we have invulnerability. The guy is practically indestructible, which in itself makes him a force to be reckoned with. But what about his x-ray vision? This power allows him to see through almost any material, giving him an immense tactical advantage.

There is also his freezing breath, with which you could turn a desert into a winter place in seconds. And let’s not forget his super hearing, which allows him to hear conversations or emergency situations from miles away. This amplified sense was precisely what his malevolent double in Action Comics #1058 couldn’t handle well, demonstrating once again the level of self-control and understanding Clark has over his abilities.

In summary, Superman’s powers are as varied as they are impressive. But what really makes him unique is his ability to handle them sensibly and responsibly. Because, as we have seen in the recent issue of Action Comics, having power is not the same as knowing how to use it.