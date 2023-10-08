The year that is almost over has been a very good one for the players, but not for the industry in general, since it has suffered thousands of layoffs and studio closures. In fact, the estimated figure is incredible and the worst thing is that it is increasing.

If you are following video game news, you have surely noticed that numerous video game companies have announced staff cuts: Unity, Epic Games, Take-Two, Xbox, Embracer Group, SEGA and even indie studios.

How many video game jobs have been lost in 2023?

Well, according to videogamelayoffs records, more than 6,100 jobs have been lost in the video game industry from January to September 2023. It is estimated that the figure is much higher, since video game companies focused on Web3 u are not included. esports organizations.

In September there were 17 video game companies that announced layoffs and it is the month that has the record in 2023, although May was close with 15.

The graph is not encouraging, since it shows that the outlook worsens as the quarters go by. In the first quarter of the year, 24 companies suffered layoffs. In the second the figure was 40. Although in the third there were 39, the improvement was only 1 less company.

Image via videogamelayoffs

Which companies were most impacted by the 2023 layoffs?

The company with the highest number of layoffs in its subsidiary companies is Embracer Group, which registered 7 rounds, followed by Electronic Arts (6) and Take-Two (4). Amazon, Microsoft and Sony Interactive Entertainment also appear in the graph, with 3 each.

Unity and Epic Games are not far behind, having recently announced a wave of layoffs that affected 900 and 830 employees, respectively.

Something that must be taken into account is that the supposed layoffs at Naughty Dog in October should be added to this figure, although unfortunately neither the studio nor Sony have confirmed the personnel cuts.

It is worth mentioning that not only has the video game industry been impacted with numerous layoffs, but the technology industry in general has also suffered in 2023, as more than 1,000 companies have laid off more than 240,000 employees, according to information from layoffs. .fyi.

What do you think of this phenomenon that the video game industry and others are going through? Tell us in the comments.

