GAZA TRACK – The number of deaths in Gaza Strip as a result of the attack Israel ongoing has increased to 4,385 people. This was revealed by Health Ministry officials in the besieged enclave on Saturday local time.

The ministry said that 1,756 children were among those killed in the Israeli attacks as quoted from Anadolu, Sunday (22/10/2023).

The conflict in the Gaza Strip, which Israel has bombarded and blockaded since October 7, began when Hamas initiated Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, a surprise attack that included a series of rocket launches and infiltration of Israel by land, sea and air.

It said the attack was in retaliation for the storming of the al-Aqsa Mosque and increasing violence committed by Israeli settlers against Palestinians.

The Israeli military then launched Operation Iron Sword against a number of Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip.

Officials say more than 1,400 people in Israel have died in the conflict.

Previously, a humanitarian convoy consisting of 20 trucks began entering the Gaza Strip from the Rafah crossing on the Egyptian side. This is the first since armed conflict broke out between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas on October 7.

