During the night between Sunday and Monday a large fire broke out in a police station in Ismailia, an Egyptian city located on the western bank of the Suez Canal, about a hundred kilometers north of Cairo. 38 people were injured in the fire, of which 26 were taken to hospital: their conditions are not known at the moment. It is not clear what caused the fire, nor how many officers were inside the police station when it started. In the early hours of Monday the fire was put out: the building was almost completely destroyed and several parts collapsed.