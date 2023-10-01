Minecraft has grown a lot in its more than 10 years of existence and as an example is Minecraft Dungeons, a title with which Mojang gave an RPG dungeon crawler twist to the franchise. The project was very successful; In fact, it has just surpassed an important user mark, but there is bad news.

Minecraft Dungeons has just turned 5 years since its announcement and those in charge of the IP, Mojang, took the opportunity to announce that there are already more than 25 million users who have played the title since its premiere in May 2020.

To celebrate, Mojang shared a video in which it shows all the post-launch content that reached the title, precisely Jungle Awakens, Creeping Winter, Howling Peaks, Flames of the Nether, Hidden Depths, Echoing Void and the Seasonal Adventureswhich offered new features and dozens of hours of entertainment.

Will Minecraft Dungeons no longer receive new content?

Unfortunately, there was no positive announcement to commemorate it, instead the studio confirmed that there are no plans to bring more content to the game.

“However, every adventure has an end. The final Minecraft Dungeons update was 1.17, our team has moved on to new projects bringing new experiences to the Minecraft universe. This means that there are no new feature or content updates planned for the game. Our intention is to continue bringing new experiences to the Minecraft universe and give our team the freedom to continue exploring the types of games they are passionate about, just like they did with Dungeons!”, the studio said in a statement.

But the encouraging thing about all this is that Mojang anticipated that the team that worked on the RPG is already working on new experiences.

Minecraft Dungeons will continue to work, but will no longer receive new content

Will Minecraft Dungeons still work online?

This does not mean that the game will stop working, not at all. Users will still be able to enjoy all of its features, including online functionality, so players will be able to continue creating their own adventures. The only thing that was confirmed is that Minecraft Dungeons will stop receiving new content.

“While the Dungeons story has reached its conclusion, our community continues to build its own stories,” the company commented.

Are you part of the more than 25 million who played Minecraft Dungeons? Tell us in the comments.

Minecraft is available on a wide variety of consoles, as well as PC and mobile. You can find more news related to him if you visit this page.

