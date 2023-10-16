loading…

Palestinian woman walks past buildings destroyed by Israeli airstrikes on the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip, Monday, October 16, 2023. Photo/AP/Hatem Moussa

GAZA – More than one million residents of the Gaza Strip were forced to flee their homes due to increased Israeli attacks on the territory.

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) announced this on Monday (16/10/2023).

“More than one million people, almost half of Gaza’s total population, have been displaced,” the UN agency said in a statement.

“Approximately 600,000 internally displaced persons are in the southern Gaza Strip, and nearly 400,000 of them are in UNRWA facilities, which significantly exceeds their capacity to assist in any way,” the statement added.

Palestinians rushed out of northern Gaza for a third straight day on Sunday, as Israeli airstrikes hit the besieged enclave and Israel raised warnings of a land invasion.

Thousands of Palestinians fled south after Israel ordered some 1.1 million Palestinians to leave their homes on Friday and offered no guarantee of their return.

Israel has launched its most devastating bombardment yet on the impoverished Gaza Strip and one of the world’s most densely populated areas.

Much worse is expected to happen in the coming days, prompting many people to seek safe haven wherever they can.

Raeda Ashqar (45) is among thousands of Palestinians who have fled their homes. He told Middle East Eye that he was ready to do whatever was necessary for his family’s survival.