From 2024 the ceiling will be 600 thousand euros with 5 years of residence. The text approved by the Council of Ministers will not have retroactive value, the League hopes for amendments that raise the ceiling and shorten the period of stay

Massimo Cecchini Carlo Laudisa

18 October – MILAN

After all, ours is a country with the charm of the West. For example, if you type the formula “assault on diligence” on the web, you will see that there will be no shortage of references to the changes to the financial maneuver created every autumn in Italy. Yet, as regards the changes to the Growth Decree regarding football, at the end of the prairie an agreement still seems possible. In any case, for the world of football, yesterday was the day of great fear, because at the end of the Council of Ministers a law was passed which effectively stops the tax advantages for the benefit of clubs for the hiring of foreign players, which from 2019 they currently have about a 50% reduction if they are over 20 years old, earn more than one million and take up tax residence in our country for at least two years. Well, the new law would grant these benefits up to 600 thousand euros gross, taxing the excess at the standard rate, while the period of tax residence must be at least 5 years. If, however, one leaves early, the companies would have to reimburse the savings made up to that point. All this, however, would not have retroactive value, i.e. it would not apply to ongoing contracts, not even to multi-year ones.

the amendments

The amendments It goes without saying that this rule, starting from the next January transfer window, would shake up the scenario of our football, because it was immediately understood from the Ministry of Economy that the intention is not to retreat at all. Thus, despite the football-saving formulas that are already circulating (“provisions for sports workers unchanged”), there could be the same light at the end of the tunnel for clubs. The Serie A League, in fact, has already moved to ensure that a series of amendments, in the next 60 days, can modify the text to help clubs maintain a high level of competitiveness against those clubs from foreign countries in which has a lower tax rate than the Italian one. It is no mystery that there is no lack of parliamentary support for football, which is why we hope at least for changes to the law that raise the ceiling on emoluments perhaps to around 2-3 million, just as we hope that the period of tax residence can be shortened. However, there is also a counter current. “It is an unfair rule and we will continue to fight for it to be cancelled”, says the president of the AIC, Calcagno.

the cases

In recent years there has been a lot of comings and goings thanks to the push of the Decree. For the clubs’ strategies it was a real breath of fresh air, considering the misadventures linked to Covid. Juventus had signed Ronaldo in 2018, but the Portuguese had not taken advantage of this bonus. On the other hand, the Bianconeri made use of him the following year for the Dutchman De Ligt, for Morata and for Rabiot, the only survivor of that cycle. In the meantime, Inter has had plenty of money. The prize goes to Lukaku (now with Roma at 7) who when he landed in Italy earned 8.5 million net for a total expense of 11 million. Then it was the turn of Darmian and Mkhitaryan: Thuram, Pavard and Sommer are the highest paid latest arrivals, with 6.5 and 4 million net each respectively. Milan has also made use of this formula over time. Starting with Ibrahimovic and continuing with Giroud. The star is certainly Leao with his 7 million net (9.1 gross), but he is now in good company given the renewal of Theo Hernandez at 4.5 and the recent discounted wages of Pulisic, Loftus-Cheek and Chukwueze. Not to forget the 3 million net of De Ketelaere, now at Atalanta. In Napoli, Osimhen’s 4.5 million stand out. However, the top of the class is always the Special One: with its 8 million net (10.4 gross) Roma were able to grant themselves the luxury of getting José Mourinho’s yes.

October 18, 2023 (modified October 18, 2023 | 3:22 pm)

