This weekend a tragedy occurred in Murcia, where 13 people died due to a fire in two iconic nightclubs in the city. The fire broke out during the early hours of the morning in one of the premises, and then spread to the adjacent establishment, which was crowded with customers at that time. The place where the fire started had a busy and pompous decoration, with artificial plants everywhere, neon lights and all kinds of hanging decorations.

The event has once again put on the table a growing debate about whether plants or this type of decoration should be prohibited in leisure establishments to avoid this type of tragedies.

What happened? Horror, in capital letters. Because of the fire, the ceiling, the boxes, the floor of the first floor and the pavement of the ground floor, which were made of wood, collapsed. Unfortunately, the combustion caught many customers in the upstairs booths by surprise and they did not have time to leave. As explained by the firefighting services, the temperature that could be reached inside the nightclubs was between 500 and 600 degrees.

The firefighters have also highlighted the “fire load” and the amount of fuel (wood and decoration) that was in the clubs and that caused the fire to spread at full speed.

A “labyrinth” with no signs to exit. Some of the deceased were in the reserved areas, privileged spaces for VIP clients. However, as discussed in this El País article, their access and exit was not easy. A young woman described the booth area as “a labyrinth.” It has a staircase, but then you have to walk down a hallway to get to the booths,” she said.

An excessive decoration. But what most worries the authorities was the abundant decoration and plants that were present at the site of the fire. “Everything was made of wood and we believe there could also have been carpets and tapestries that helped everything burn quickly,” the fire department explained. It must be taken into account that the place where the fire started, which for a few years has been the scene of graduation, farewell or birthday celebrations, boasts opulent decoration, with neon lights, plants, and even a hanging taxi.

The case of Manuel Becerra. This tragedy reminds us of what happened at Manuel Becerra’s restaurant in Madrid last May where two people died and more than a dozen people were injured by a flambéed pizza and other ostentatious decoration that helped spread the flames. These reached the ceiling and walls of the premises, which were full of unnatural decorative plants. That has already sparked some debate about whether the inspections of the material with which the decorative plants are made to find out if it is fireproof are working.

The dangerous fashion of artificial plants. In fact, The Spanish association of fire protection societies (Tecnifuego) is preparing a study to see how to treat these products, because “in a very short time they have had spectacular growth” in all places. And “they are an important fire load,” they point out. We are not only talking about artificial plants or dried flowers, but also about thatched roofs and tents with many decorative elements that have turned the establishments into increasingly Instagrammable places. Elements that should have resistance or a treatment for inflammation, but that is not always the case, indicates the organism.

And the fact is that most of these artificial products are made with polypropylene plastic that does not incorporate treatment to prevent them from burning and emitting gases that can be fatal if inhaled.

What does the law say about this type of decoration? It is curious that some municipal ordinances of municipalities such as Madrid are more restrictive than the state laws themselves. In this case, the Fire Prevention Ordinance (OPI) establishes that the material used in the coating or surface finishing of ceilings and walls in the protected evacuation route, which includes any exit to public roads, must be made of “combustible materials.” non-flammable”.

However, Royal Decree 513/2017 of May 22 that approves the Regulation on fire protection installations does not specifically address the circumstances of this case. Although it does talk about the reaction to fire of the materials without mentioning decorative elements. And determines the requirements for the design, installation, maintenance and inspection of fire protection systems.

The Basic Fire Safety Document, issued in 2019 by the Ministry of Public Works, also establishes the conditions of reaction and resistance to fire of construction, decorative and furniture elements: high resistance to fire, very low smoke production in quantity and speed, if it burns, it will not produce toxic particles. Everything is detailed in the Technical Building Code, a regulation that must be met in order to obtain the opening license. Although it doesn’t always happen.

