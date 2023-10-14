In recent months, users of social networks like TikTok have been echoing something that a few years ago would have seemed unthinkable, the purchase online of glasses through platforms like AliExpress. These purchases go beyond simple frames, they are often prescription glasses.

Buying prescription glasses is a ritual. Beyond worrying about whether the frame fits us well or is in line with the dictates of fashion, we must take care of buying quality lenses that meet the specific needs of our eyes. Glasses are not simple accessories, they are tools that help us in our daily lives.

Our vision changes little by little over time, sometimes for the better, from a certain age onwards, for the worse. That’s why it is It is advisable to go to the eye doctor before buying glasses. if a certain amount of time has passed since our last check-up or, at the very least, make sure that the optician we go to has the capacity to check our vision before selling us the glasses.

In addition to the prescription itself, the lenses we take from the optician take into account another parameter that we often forget: the distance between our pupils. Something that is not easy to measure without the help of a professional.

It is this extra degree of customization that makes many people surprised to discover that Yes, there is a market for prescription glasses online. An increasingly popular one.

How much? It’s hard to say exactly. According to Forbes, in 2017 the sales volume of online glasses was eight million units, 4.2% of the total. The arrival of the pandemic, however, changed the purchasing habits of people around the world. Although the data is outdated, it serves to make it clear that this is not a market that emerged yesterday.

According to a report by The Vision Council, between 2017 and 2020, consumers who turned to the internet when deciding which glasses to buy grew from 22 to 44%. According to the same report, 14.1% of buyers made their purchase online.

Already in 2023 and according to data from the consulting firm IBIS World, the American online market for glasses and contact lenses reached $1.5 billion, a growth of 10.5% compared to 2018.

The trend has signs of consolidating. The US online eyewear market has been dominated by direct sales through optical companies themselves. This may change if sales through platforms like AliExpress continue to grow.

Price could be one of the most determining factors when it comes to taking consumers down these paths, and the difference between the online store and the store can be notable. Besides, there are habits that are difficult to change and the high degree of customization that a product like glasses requires represent important barriers for the market.

Any purchase over the internet requires a certain degree of caution, making sure that both the online site we use and the business we buy from are reliable. Buying frames will not be the same as buying complete prescription glasses, the latter being the case that requires the most attention.

The health of our eyes is important and even more so when we spend a good part of our days looking at screens, whether for work or in our leisure. Good glasses help us see, but poorly prescription glasses can not only prevent us from seeing clearly, they can also cause fatigue, dizziness, headaches and red eyes.

