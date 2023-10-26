Johann Zarco’s victory last Sunday, the Frenchman’s first in the premier class and seven years after his debut, demonstrated that today’s Ducati is a bike that gives every rider the chance to win.

Next season, that place, that of Ducati rider in Prima Pramac Racing, will go to Franco Morbidelli, a rider who impressed in 2020 with the satellite Yamaha but who, since having undergone knee surgery and moving to the official team halfway through season to replace Maverick Vinales, he was never the same again.

For Morbidelli, returning to a competitive bike is a golden opportunity to redeem himself and on Thursday, ahead of the Thai Grand Prix, he said he was happy to arrive at Pramac at the best time.

“Yes, I can say I agree that I’m arriving at a good time, we certainly always see at least three Ducatis in the top five. You can see all the riders happy with the bike, everyone manages to go fast, it’s definitely an exciting idea being able to get on that bike”, which could happen as early as Tuesday after Valencia, on the occasion of the first 2024 pre-season test. “I think so, I think I will be able to get on the bike for that test”, said the Italian .

Although Franco talks openly about his future, his next team and his next bike, he cuts back forcefully when asked if he’s counting the hours to do so…

“No, no, no, no! I’m very focused because I would like to get at least one podium with this bike and with this team before I leave,” he said in reference to Yamaha, his current brand.

A result that Fabio Quartararo managed to achieve in some very particular races, but which does not seem easy to achieve with the M1. However, Franco believes that some leads could be favorable.

“On this track I might have a chance,” he said, referring to Thailand. “Every track is good to give your best, but from what we’ve seen, on the tracks where it’s warmer and where they bring the different carcass (Michelin), that’s where we can have a chance.”

Always thoughtful, Morbidelli keeps an eye on the battle for the MotoGP title and the duel between his friend Pecco Bagnaia and the Spaniard Jorge Martin.

“They are two very strong drivers, the fittest on the grid at the moment, with different personalities, with two different ways of approaching the races, but I can’t tell you, I can’t tell you who my favorite is,” he said, keeping his prediction, before ensuring that Pecco will not have an extra advantage being in the official team.

“In today’s motorcycling, a satellite team has the chance to win and do well, so I don’t think it will be decisive,” he concluded.

