Massimo Moratti, the former Inter number 1, at full speed on Sunday’s Inter-Roma match. “How will Lukaku react to the booing of the Inter fans on Sunday? I think it could certainly disturb him, but he has such professionalism that I think he can easily resist. Of course, it won’t be a pleasant thing. If it reminds me of the booing of Ronaldo after his pass at Milan? Difficult to make a comparison, but the public doesn’t forget certain things. The fans are always free to do what they want, as long as everything remains legal.”

There will also be room for Mourinho, even if he will not sit on the bench due to disqualification. “Mourinho? It’s not the first time he’s missed the Milan match… I don’t know if he did it on purpose, but that’s it. However, I’m always on his side. Regarding the match, Roma played yesterday, but they will come prepared , Inter are in great form. Seen like this you think of Inter, but it’s difficult to make predictions”, concluded Moratti who won the treble in 2010 with Mourinho on the Nerazzurri bench.