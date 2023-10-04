The name Dene Carter might sound familiar to more experienced players: it’s about one of the authors of Dungeon Keeper, who then continued to collaborate with Peter Molyneux participating in the development of Fable. Now Dene Carter is back on the scene with a new role-playing video game with roguelike elements titled Moonring.

Moonring puts players in the shoes of a so-called Dreamless, a creature who is unable to dream but who acts as a conduit for the deities. Set in the magical lands of Caldera, once dark but now illuminated by the light of five moons, Moonring presents itself as an open world role-playing video game in which each dungeon is procedurally generated.

It is a video game that winks at the great classics of the past, especially the Ultima series, but the peculiarity is that it is completely free. You read that right: it is already available on Steam at the price of… nothing. All you have to do is redeem it and it will be yours forever.

Previous article

DANG!, the Boomerang X studio, is closing its doors