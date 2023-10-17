Moon Knight savagely kills the deadliest god in the MCU and no one can stop his path of destruction.

Moon Knight has landed in the UCM with his Disney+ series

Moon Knight He has just survived his most brutal encounter in his career as a hero, one of Marvel’s most impressive, and it has cost the life of one of the most impressive gods in the Marvel Universe. As Scarlet Beetle desperately tries to escape the Duat with the young man’s soul Khalil piggyback, Moon Knight is chained inside the Eater of the Deadalso know as Ammut. At least, that is until Moon Knight hideously finds his way from Ammut’s womb.leaving the ancient god little more than a lifeless corpse.

This character appeared for the first time in history Devourer of the Dead, which was made by writer Roy Thomas and artist John Buscema. Myths suggest that Ammut was created from acacia petals, black sand, the waters of the Nile River, and magic from the goddess Ma’at. Like a heavy sphinx, Ammut served Ma’at in ancient times consuming the souls of those deemed unworthy of achieving a prosperous afterlife in the Duat. In the comics, Ammut has played key roles in numerous Marvel stories, but has historically remained as a force that was largely considered neutralalthough he resorted to violence whenever he considered it necessary.

Ammit has already had his chance in the UCM, presented in the first season of Moon Knight starring Oscar Isaac. However, this is a much more sinister version than its comic book counterpart. Known for judging and devouring human beings who had not yet committed any particular evil act, the Ammit of the MCU was imprisoned by her fellow Enneads due to her particularly murderous inclinations. Upon being released by the villain Arthur Harrowplayed by Ethan Hakke, Ammit fought the war in cairo.

The comic Moon Knight: City of the Dead has brought the most ruthless Moon Knight to the Duat to free young Khalil, a seemingly normal boy who is, however, the last living vessel of the god. Osiris. Randall Spector, Marc’s deceased brotherhas taken charge of this evil campaign as the Jackal Knight. Along with an army of other mercenaries and assassins whose lives were taken by Moon KnightRandall has done everything possible to lead his brother to the underworld and, in turn, to the jaws of an Ammut in search of revenge.

The comic Moon Knight: City of the Dead #4by David Pepose and Marcelo Ferreira, is available now.

