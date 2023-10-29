End of the championship match with Monza, Cioffi said. Let’s not waste any more time and start immediately with the coach’s words

At the end of the championship match with Monza, he had his say Gabriele Cioffi. Let’s not waste any more time and start immediately with the coach’s words.

How did you see Udinese today?

—

“I saw an Udinese that satisfied me and he prepared the match with certain concepts that were not realized due to Monza’s skill. In the second half we made adjustments and so it was the minimum thing to go and hug them. I saw a desire to suffer and also a lot of unity. No search for an alibi or excuses. If you think about it, we saw each other for the first time on Wednesday, but it’s as if nothing has changed.”

Great intensity today, right?

—

“Pereyra’s choice was made to try to bring out Monza’s thirds and have some more space. For a while we succeeded, then we lost our distance and were too unaggressive with the fifths. In the second half we kept the ball higher also due to different characteristics and it worked. I say a great job to whoever came in because he had an impact on the match.”

Are there many solutions in this Udinese?

—

“There are different solutions, different options and we have want to get us out of this situation as soon as possible”.

Have you warmed up to the second yellow (possible) for Pablo Marì?

—

“I didn’t warm up. From the field to me it looked like a pestHowever, I haven’t seen it again. The referee made the decision and as Boskov said, a penalty is when the referee blows the whistle, I say yellow is when the referee blows the whistle and in this case he didn’t blow the whistle.”

Pereyra’s experience. How did his match go?

—

“Tucu is an all-rounder. We are talking about a real beacon for us. In fact I would like to wish him a happy birthday to his son, to Maxi who if I’m not mistaken today is his birthday and I think he gave him a nice gift with a strong game and leading the team as champions.”

An opinion on Lucca?

—

“I believe that physically Lucca should not grow any more. On a mental level you just need to take the weight off them. He must live with joy the fact that he is a starter or first sub in Serie A. I had no doubts that he would do well. I have young guys with enthusiasm and we also have to accept the mistake.”

What should be the aspects for restarting?

—

“How do you see the last minutes sometimes we got ourselves into trouble in the management. But I prefer that we get into difficulty because of our mistake and not because we cower behind it. Calm is the watchword for us. Hysteria leads to nothing especially given the qualities we have.

Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the votes awarded this afternoon. Ecco the pagelle <<<

If you want to delve deeper into all the topics on the Udinese world without missing any updates, stay connected to Mondoudinese to discover all the day’s news on the Bianconeri in the championship.

October 29 – 5.33pm

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED