The statements released in the press conference by the Salernitana coach on the eve of the match against Monza.

October 7 – 12.32pm – Palermo

“Candreva and Lassana Coulibaly will be called up.” So Paulo Sousawho spoke at a press conference on the eve of the match against Monza, scheduled for Sunday, October 8, at 12:30 pm, at U-Power Stadium. Various topics were covered by the Salernitana coach, fresh from the defeat against Simone Inzaghi’s Inter: from the last two performances offered by his team in the championship, to the possible lineup choices. But not only…

“Each match has different complexities. In the first half in Empoli we had a lot of difficulty due to the collective and individual speed of our opponent, their pressure was effective. We made many wrong decisions by giving ourselves the opportunity to counterattack. In the second half we grew and we had a few opportunities to equalize despite lacking incisiveness and failing to find countermeasures in defensive transitions. Inter also suffered from our attack in depth. We performed better thanks to the full stadium and the stimuli that a match against he wants to win the championship. The incidents are penalizing us, today we are suffering more than in the past and for this reason I ask the boys to be more effective”, his words.

MONZA –“I expect a match different from the others. Palladino is one of the young Italian coaches who is proposing modern and innovative football, I appreciate him a lot and he has a very recognizable style. They have quality in ball possession, everyone wants to play and be in the I live in the action and when they don’t find space they always know how to solve it with individual play. Monza puts anyone in difficulty, even the big teams. I ask for physical availability from our players, we know very well what we have to do on a strategic level. In the central corridor they are very strong and you have to be very careful. I believe that the match will be decided on the flanks and in individual duels: whoever finds space and creates numerical superiority will have a better chance of winning it.”

FROM CANDREVA TO OCHOA –“Candreva and Coulibaly ready to play from the start? Antonio yes, Lassana no. It’s still premature for Coulibaly compared to the volume of work he’s done. He’ll give us a hand along the way, we’ll allow him the playing time necessary to not run any type of risk. Who plays between Ochoa and Costil? Everyone in the squad must feel ready to take the field. Someone is more ready for what Serie A requires, I have to rely on whoever gives me more certainties. I It makes us very sad that things come out within our family that should remain inside the locker room. This weakens us more and more, we don’t think about Salernitana but individually. Relationships outside cannot be more important than what happens in our family. You do your job and you do it well, I am aware that this is how it works. But internally we must understand the importance of keeping our information without disclosing it to others. As for who will play, it will be up to Ochoa.”

THE NEW ONES –“We try to make everyone feel involved on and off the field. In Italy and in the area where we live there is nothing better than offering an experience of this kind. If you want to grow and learn, a simple pizza with teammates. Let’s imagine other moments to enhance everything that our city and our province offer us. Food, sea, fish. There is so much. There is no shortage of ideas. In my dictionary there is a difference between process and project. The project has a beginning and an end, the process never stops. And this concept is especially true in football. I coach 18 players with different nationalities and this thing, I guarantee you, has its own value. Bringing in the new ones, in our specific case, it goes beyond the technical and tactical aspect. What matters first and foremost is relationships, bringing different cultures and situations closer together in the shortest time possible. We are in a hurry because we want to achieve results.”

I TIFOSI –“I see a confident, cheerful team that wants to learn and loves to work. It’s been a week of individual and collective quality and intensity, everyone wants to lend a hand to achieve victory. The path seems the right one to me. We know they are there of difficulties, the more the family is united the more satisfaction we will gain. Once again I saw the right connection with our fans, in all the stadiums where we play they transmit an important strength to us. It is up to us to make them proud. We hope that tomorrow can be a full day also from this point of view”.

THE APPROACH –“Would going into the break in the relegation zone and without victories be difficult? The approach to the match is simply to remember what you did to prepare for it. A sort of collective visualization, in which to retrace in a few seconds what I learned in the previous days. I asked the guys to focus on what we can control, in the possession phase and in the non-possession phase. The clearer the concepts are, the more you can anticipate the times and read in your mind what the opponent is about to do”, concluded Sousa.

If you want to delve deeper into all the topics on the Palermo world without missing any updates, stay connected to Mediagol to find out all the day’s news on the rosanero in the league.

October 7, 2023 (modified October 7, 2023 | 12:33)

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED