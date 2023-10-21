Monza coach Raffaele Palladino spoke from the press room of the U-Power Stadium ahead of the match against Roma scheduled for tomorrow at 12.30pm. Below are the statements from the Monza coach.

Just enough time to digest Papu Gomez’s disqualification and it’s already time to think about a new challenge in Rome. After the 1-1 draw against Lazio in recent weeks, Palladino and his team now have the trip to the Giallorossi’s turf.

Monza has shored up its ranking after a difficult start, but the Brianza coach wants to continue striking while the iron is hot. Even if the first thought is precisely for Papu: “It’s sad to have lost Papu, we’re losing a great footballer and a great man. He integrated very well and it’s a great shame. We were aware of this but the group reacted well. We’ll see what will happen in the next few weeks. In these moments the group has always given excellent answers.”

From one case to another, betting: “It’s a very delicate topic. I believe it needs to be clarified, the rules are rules. Whoever bets should pay. It’s also true that behind the players there are men, and they must be helped by intervening without pointing fingers.”

Palladino on the eve of Roma-Monza: “We have to behave exactly like a few weeks ago, right at the Olimpico. We face a strong team, with a great squad. We will have to play a very careful game, if we lower our guard even by just 1% it will bad. Our attack? Valentin Carboni is fine, he’s been back for 3 weeks and is training very well, he deserves space. I also see Machin as lively, we have a lot of possibilities in the attacking midfield. Tomorrow we’ll try to field the best possible formation. Few goals? I like to think more about defensive solidity, we also conceded very few away goals. It’s nice to score many goals but the balance of the team is more important.”

The other concepts expressed before leaving for the Olympics: “My boys are extraordinary, they go beyond football. I’m proud to be able to coach great men. I don’t look at the rankings, I know it’s good but we only have to think about tomorrow , game after game. We shouldn’t be afraid of anyone.”

