Monza must give continuity to Roma’s performance. Palladino, however, knows how important the points are, which in any case did not arrive at the Olimpico. Cioffi arrives in Monza, no controversy with Mou…

October 28 – 12.57pm

After the very important performance in Rome, Palladino’s Monza hosts the Udinese of the coach who returned to the base Cioffi. D’Ambrosio and Izzo out: Palladino in defensive emergency.

Sunday’s match at 3pm: Monza-Udinese

The point of the situation in the Brianza house was entrusted on the eve of Raffaele Palladino: “We are at a good level, we can always grow. We are in a phase in which the automatisms are increasingly concrete. But a lot can still be done. In Rome it is a great performance was achieved but there is always room for improvement. On the course: Before the break we will face tough teams. We have to look at tomorrow’s match, it will be a complicated challenge. We will have to be good at finding great motivation. There has been various chatter about me but I don’t feel like saying who called me this summer. I’m super focused on the present.”

In the conference, the topic relating to Armando Izzo was raised, the defender who underwent surgery in Barcelona in recent days and who could return at the end of November: “I’m not a doctor, we tried to manage Armando as best as possible. We tried to recover him but we couldn’t we succeeded. A good journey was made. We will lose him for a while but he will come back and give us a great hand. Carboni? Last year he was with us then he left. We have found a mature player. I count a lot about him. Valentin and Franco are growing a lot. Vignato? Last year I already spoke very highly of him even though he wasn’t playing. I’m not telling lies in the conference. Talent must be cultivated and Samuele was good at improving, now he’s reaping the benefits

Facing Monza, Udinese with a new coach: “I expect a very charged team, when you change coach there is always a psychological shock. We face a very physical team and we will have to be good at limiting them”. On Mourinho, however…”I understand that controversy is needed to make news but I don’t want to do it. These are things that can happen, I want to talk about the match. Furthermore, we were welcomed very well in the capital”.

