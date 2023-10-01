After the two consecutive draws with Lazio and Bologna, the Brianza are ready after the emotion of the memory of Berlusconi and the Papu Gomez blow.

Monza will play at Sassuolo tomorrow at 6.30pm, right after the great coup of the last few hours.

Coach Palladino, directly from the UPower Stadium, analyzed the match against the neroverdi in the press conference.

The words of Palladino, Monza coach

What does Mister think of Monza’s path? “I’m happy with the path we’re on, obviously there’s always room for improvement, on a global and individual level. Tomorrow we face a healthy team with full enthusiasm. Yesterday in training I saw a very competitive team and I’m confident” .

On Berardi: “Sassuolo is not just Berardi, they are a very strong team in every department. Berardi shifts the balance, it’s true.”

On Papu Gomez: “He is a champion, not only on the pitch but also in terms of mentality. He needs to be put back in shape physically but he has great desire. Yesterday he immediately wanted to train with the team and will be part of the trip to Sassuolo. He can play in many positions, great champions like him can play in any position. I have to be good, together with my staff, to put him back in optimal condition.”

More on Gomez and Caprari’s injury: “We had been following him for some time. The moment he terminated his contract and having the word with Galliani we landed the blow, Caprari’s injury contributed to Papu’s arrival.”

On Ciurria and the new players: “I see him well everywhere, it also depends on who we have in front of us. Kyria needed time, but now he has entered the patterns very well.”

On Monza’s moment: “The team is very well psychologically, we are just very sorry for the 2 points missed in Lecce, I always say that during the championship everything rebalances itself. However, we are interested in the performances, and these have arrived, all of them against great teams, I didn’t think I’d be this far ahead at this point in the season.”

On Colpani: “I stimulate him every day, as I do with everyone. Andrea has to work a lot, as of today he is not yet ready to make the big leap and he knows it. My goal by the end of the championship is to get Colpani ready for a great team and for the national team.”

On the second teams: “I am very much in favor of the U23 teams, the players who come out of the spring struggle to get to Serie A, and a step like this is fundamental. I congratulate our spring, the results are not entirely true. They are very good players and I hope, one day, to bring some of them into the first team.”

