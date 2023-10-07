Monza coach Raffaele Palladino spoke from the press room of the U-Power Stadium ahead of the match against Salernitana scheduled for tomorrow afternoon at 12:30.

The words of the Brianza coach on the eve of the match against Salernitana, with the red and white team fresh from the victory in Reggio Emilia. Facing a Campania team in crisis.

Monza, Palladino’s words: also on Papu Gomez…

In general and in particular: “There are those who are more brilliant now, those who will be more brilliant later. We believe that to make up for the strength of the great teams we must bring physicality and brilliance. Perhaps we paid a little for the lack of brilliance in the first matches , but now we’re fine. The changes from the bench are very important, when they come in they help the team and even in training they always raise the bar. Papu Gomez? I can’t say whether he’ll play tomorrow or not. He’s a master champion , he could always play because he has quality and talent.”

There are also other individuals that the Monza coach talks about, including Matteo Pessina not called up to the national team, while Carlos Augusto made it with Brazil: “Matteo has trained and is very well. I’m sure he will work harder more to find the national team shirt again. Instead yesterday I called Carlos to congratulate him. We must be proud because we made him grow and handed him over to a team that aspires to win the Champions League. Congratulations to Galliani who invested in him and took him to Italy.”

Not only that, there is no shortage of details: “Dany Mota is motivated, he knows he can give more and is doing a great job for the team even when not in possession. He has the goals in his legs and we hope he can find them soon. Birindelli: I think there’s a lot in him, he’s often had difficulties but he’s a boy who gives everything. For me they’re all a 10. About Gregorio? He’s a goalkeeper, we have excellent coaches. This is the year of his consecration and if he continues like this he can become a goalkeeper for a great team, he often speaks to his teammates as a leader. Tomorrow Izzo and Cittadini will not be there, as will Caprari. Bettella will also be missing who has had the usual discomfort for a month and a half.

There is also space for the specific themes of Monza-Salernitana: “I met the coach Paulo Sousa in Coverciano, he is a good person and his team plays very well. I often watch Salernitana matches and I like him, I compliment the coach for how the collective plays. Tomorrow will be a complicated match against a difficult team, which has a lying ranking. As far as we are concerned, we have a good game and it is thanks to the boys who put their qualities on the pitch.”

October 7, 2023 (modified October 7, 2023 | 5:58 pm)

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED