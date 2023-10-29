A Monza reshuffled in defence, with a not very brilliant Pablo Marì, lost control of the match and conceded the draw for the Friulians. Palladino feared this match but also hoped for something more in terms of the final result…

Monza attempted the final siege, but the shock caused by the change of coach at Udinese, with Cioffi replacing Sottil, led the young Lucca to their first goal of the championship. And then the final draw, after the first half goal scored by Colpani.

At the end of the home match, Raffaele Palladino released his immediate statements,

The words of the Monza coach: “When Dr. Galliani comes to the locker room he encourages us with his experience. We are disappointed at having conceded the equalizer from a throw-in, but the performance was there. We tried to play against a strong team that dropped a lot and closed the lines of possession, they are not an easy team to face, they are very physical.”

Monza had taken the lead after a nice cross from Kyriakopoulos and thanks to the help of the talented Colpani: “The national team goes through the performances in Monza. He must continue to lead the life of an athlete as he does, he must commit himself, improve, eat well and all I tell him these things for his own good. Andrea has understood that this year is important for him, and I hope that he arrives in the national team, it would be a satisfaction for the staff and the club. Vignato? He will still have to mature a little, but he is a boy who gives everything in training, he’s small, but has strength in his legs. I believe a lot in young people. Today we finished with Warren Bondo, he and others are all very interesting.”

The next one will be against a Verona in difficulty: “Today we finished with regret, today we wanted to win after the performance without points in Rome but we didn’t succeed, we want to go to Verona to put in a performance of great intensity with the aim of taking points “.

October 29 – 5.45pm

