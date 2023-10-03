After three draws in a row, the Brianza team took home the victory by beating Sassuolo thanks to Colombo’s goal in the second half. Papu Gomez makes his debut in the red and white shirt in the 76th minute. Here are Palladino’s statements after the match.

Victory against Sassuolo by Lorenzo Colombo. Monza returns from the Mapei Stadium with three points after three draws in a row (first away success for the Brianza team). In the 66th minute the seal of the striker born in 2002 from Vimercate (with a special dedication for Gianluca Caprari who underwent surgery in Barcelona). Also noteworthy is the official debut in the Brianza shirt of former Atalanta player Papu Gomez (last match in Serie A on 16 December 2020). At the end of the race here are the words of a satisfied Raffaele Palladino.

Monza, Palladino’s post-match words

“We faced a strong team who in the first half gave us difficulty with counterattacks and exploiting our errors. They had 3-4 scoring opportunities – Palladino began after the match to Dazn -. Congratulations to Di Gregorio, he kept us in feet in the first half. The victory also came thanks to him. In the second half we had a different reaction. We removed the handbrake, created more opportunities and broke the deadlock by taking it home. We dedicate the victory to President Berlusconi, not we did it with Bologna.”

On Colombo, the protagonist of the day: “Colombo had a great month with us, he settled in well straight away. We believe in him, all he needed was a goal. I’m extremely happy for him, today however whoever came on in the second half did the difference in spirit and desire. We all wanted the goal together. After great performances and few points, we needed this victory.”

The Monza coach continues: “In the first half I asked for width, we had to want the ball and try to create dangerous situations. We were fearful in this aspect, we risked putting ourselves in difficulty. In the second half we adjusted a little bit. The boys helped me listened and believed it.”

On Papu Gomez: “A player that I certainly don’t discover, he’s fantastic and has an impressive technique. I brought him in when I needed him and I had a great response. We forced it because he only had to come with us on the bench. I asked for availability, we needed a setter player at that moment. Now he must continue his reconditioning process.” Focus on the next match against Salernitana: “These matches must be approached with the right attitude, it will be a complicated match because they need points. We will have to face it in a fierce manner, I will ask for maximum intensity and attention”.

If you want to delve deeper into all the topics in the world of football without missing any updates, stay connected to Derbyderbyderby to discover all the news of the day.

October 2, 2023 (modified October 2, 2023 | 9:17 pm)

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED