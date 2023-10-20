The Brianza club after the Argentine striker’s two-year ban for doping: “It is a drug taken to calm a bronchospasm crisis in October 2022, when he was registered for Sevilla”

Monza issued a statement following the news of the two-year disqualification for doping inflicted on Papu Gomez, the Argentine striker who signed a few weeks ago with the Brianza team: “Ac Monza announces that it has received today from FIFA, for the via the FIGC, notification of the first degree sentence of the Spanish Anti-Doping Commission, issued against the footballer Alejandro Dario Gomez. The sentence provides for a two-year disqualification from sporting activities. The presence of Terbutaline was found in the footballer’s biological samples. Yes it concerns a drug taken to calm a bronchospasm crisis, in October 2022, when the footballer was registered for Sevilla FC. The positivity is the result of an involuntary intake. Ac Monza reserves the right to evaluate the next procedural steps.”