In Italy there are approximately “24,000 anesthetists, of which 70% work in public healthcare, while 30% have chosen the private or private/contracted profession. An increasingly ‘pink’ profession: almost 60% are women. A presence that has been growing over the last 10 years.” This was stated to Adnkronos Salute by Gianpaola Monti, head of the Communications Committee of the Italian Society of Anaesthesia, Analgesia, Resuscitation and Intensive Care, on the occasion of the 77th Siaarti National Congress underway in Rome.

“I believe that the fact that there are many women in the Anesthesia and Resuscitation departments is due to one of the peculiarities of the female gender – explains Monti – I am referring to the great ability to take charge, which this specialty requires in the context of the operating room and in that of resuscitation. However, women anesthetists are not always able to achieve coordination and management roles. I believe this is comparable to non-healthcare contexts. Furthermore, we women too should learn to have a different way of acting and perhaps also to have a greater determination to aspire to certain roles, we certainly don’t lack professional and resource management skills.”

If the woman were “effectively supported by the institutions – reflects Monti – especially with regards to interruptions for possible maternity or for taking care of family members”, parents, children, disabled people, “I believe she would be facilitated in her growth and also to be able to reach the top of the profession”.