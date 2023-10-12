The coach spoke at the press conference, before Croatia, he spoke about the Inter player

Vincenzo Montella, coach of the Türkiye, in the press conference, before the match against Croatia, he spoke about his national team and also focused on the midfielder of Inter, Hakan Calhanoglu, answering a question about how he intends to use it.

Of him, the coach said: «I can give a long and short answer on this issue. He has reached such a level that he is a player who can play both positions, both in the middle and as an attacking midfielder. I hope he can do this for a long time. He is currently in a position to fill both positions. positions, but if you look at his last seasons, he has played further back in the midfield three and can play a little better there. We can think about it, but obviously depending on how we organize the team will play well in both positions, depending on the way you can play. From my point of view in football you don’t look individually but as a collective. And being able to blend individualities into the group is the most important thing.”