Mont Blanc, the highest mountain in the Alps, has dropped 2.2 meters since 2021, reaching its lowest height. This was confirmed by a team of detectors from the regional administration of Haute-Savoie, with the help of a drone.

The new official height of Mont Blanc is thus 4,805.59 metres. The previous reading, taken two years ago, recorded the peak at 4,807.81 metres, itself almost a meter lower than the measurement taken in 2017.

It is not yet clear whether this decrease is directly linked to the climate crisis even though the Alps and glaciers have been experiencing unprecedented periods of anomalous heat in recent years. The freezing point these days is hovering at over 4000-4500 meters above sea level due to the persistence of the African Anticyclone over much of Europe. Ice cover on the mountaintop tends to vary depending on wind and precipitation.

The drop of 2.22 meters could be due to lower summer rainfall, Jean des Garets, chief surveyor of the Haute-Savoie department in south-eastern France, told French TV.

The mountain’s rocky peak measures 4,792 meters above sea level, but its thick covering of ice and snow varies in height from year to year depending on the wind and weather.

Researchers have been measuring it every two years since 2001, hoping to gather information on the impact of climate change on the Alps. According to one of the detectors, the mountain has lost 3,500 cubic meters of ice and snow compared to the volume measured in 2021, which represents approximately the volume of an Olympic swimming pool.

The impact of global warming has been well documented in the Alps. Its glaciers have lost a third of their volume in recent years and the mountain range has also lost its permafrost – the soil and rock material that remains frozen continuously for at least two years and acts as a glue for the main features of the mountain – above an approximate height of 2,200 metres.