Capcom and Niantic have prepared an October full of events in Monster Hunter Now. Get ready for a month full of hunts.

Monster Hunter’s Pokémon GO has been active for some time now, and has decided to get its act together this month that has just begun. Niantic and Capcom have announced all the Monster Hunter Now October Eventsrevealing all its dates and details of what is coming to hunters from all over the world who have a mobile phone in hand.

Events among which the one of Halloweenwith a very special variant of a well-known monster, as well as a weekend in which it will be easier than ever get a pink Rathian on MH Now. If you are interested and have your sharp weapons, read on to find out everything.

October events in Monster Hunter Now

October is going to be full of events for Monster Hunter Now players. If you want to take advantage of it, the first thing we recommend is reaching RC level 11, since it is essential to be able to squeeze in two of the three events of the month. Luckily, for Halloween it doesn’t seem like it will be necessary, although there are still details to be confirmed.

Fin de semana del Tobi-Kadachi

Increased appearance of Tobi-Kadachi in forest and swamp habitats for hunters with CR 11 or higher between October 6 and 8.

Date – Friday, October 6 (17:00 – 20:00) | Saturday, October 7 (1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.) | Sunday, October 8 (1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.).

Rathian Week and Pink Rathian

A week that will bring with it the possibility of capturing a Pink Rathian in Monster Hunter Now. Both this variant and the normal Rathian will appear more frequently at specific times during the weekend of Friday, October 13 to Sunday, October 15.

Date – From Monday, October 9 at 00:00 to Friday, October 13 at 16:59.

To find the Pink Rathian in forest habitats, you will have to pass chapter 9. However, if you have reached CR 11 or higher, the frequency of the Pink Rathian and the normal Rathian will increase much more in the same habitats in the following time zones:

Friday October 13 – From 17:00 to 20:00.

Saturday October 14 – From 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Sunday October 15 – From 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Halloween Pumpkin Hunt

The map will have halloween decoration and special equipment themed for this gloomy holiday will be available. Furthermore, if you encounter a Kulu-Ya-Ku You will see that it has a somewhat different skin. Capcom promises to offer more details very soon to learn more about the evento de Halloween de Monster Hunter Now.

Date – From Wednesday, October 25 to Tuesday, October 31.

