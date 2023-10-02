With Nintendo supposedly showing tech demos of the Switch 2 (or whatever it ends up being called) to developers in closed-door presentations at gamescom 2023 in August, console-related leaks have been surfacing with much greater frequency as of late, including some of the games we can expect to launch for the system. One of these, said a well-known insider, will be the next major chapter in the Monster Hunter franchise.

The game was recently teased by Capcom in a video celebrating the series’ 20th anniversary. According to Felipe Lima of Universo Nintendo, who has a track record with accurate Nintendo leaks in recent months, Monster Hunter 6 (or whatever Capcom chooses to call it), will see a simultaneous launch on the next generation Nintendo consolewhich is supposedly due out in the second half of 2024. Below is Lima’s statement on Famiboards:

The next mainline Monster Hunter will be released on Switch (next-gen), yes.

Even though Monster Hunter World never made it to Nintendo Switch, Capcom enjoyed it a moderate critical and commercial success with MHR, originally launched as a Switch exclusive. As recent reports have claimed that the Switch’s successor will be capable of produce images comparable to PS5 and Xbox Series – with gameplay support 4K/60 FPS, DLSS e ray tracing – it would be logical that Capcom would want to ensure that its next Monster Hunter game also arrives on the new Nintendo console. Recently, Lima also stated that Far Cry 7, which is supposedly scheduled to launch in Fall 2025, will also feature the simultaneous release of Nintendo Switch 2.

