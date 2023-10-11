A recent development in the One Piece plot promises to change everything you thought you knew about Monkey D. Luffy and the demon fruit.

Imagine for a moment that everything you knew about Luffy and his Devil Fruit turns out to be fiction. No, we are not talking about fan theories, but what One Piece chapter 1044 has shown us. The real identity of Luffy’s demon fruit is not the Goma-Goma Fruit, as everyone thought, but the mythical Human-Human Fruit, linked to the enigmatic Sun God, Nika.

For over 800 years, the Human-Human Fruit has been an elusive gem on the World Government’s radar. And why not? The fruit not only grants incredible powers, but it also bears the name of a God, and it seems that it even has a will of its own. This stubborn nature may explain why it has so long evaded the clutches of those who seek to control it.

Dismantling myths: From Rubber-Rubber to Human-Human

If you’ve ever wondered why Luffy is so different from other shonen protagonists, like Naruto Uzumaki or Izuku Midoriya, the answer could lie in the true nature of his Devil Fruit. Contrary to popular belief, Luffy’s fruit is not a Paramecia type. It is a mythical Zoan that gives him the power to transform into Nika, the legendary Sun God. This is how Luffy managed to unlock Gear 5 and defeat the seemingly invincible Kaido at the end of the Wano saga.

Is Luffy the Reincarnated Joy Boy? A popular theory among One Piece fans suggests that Luffy is the reincarnation of Joy Boy. Fortunately for those who hate “The Chosen One” clichés, the true nature of Luffy’s demon fruit takes care of dismantling this theory, providing a deeper and more meaningful connection with Joy Boy, without falling into recurring tropes.

The drums of liberation resound

For those wondering why Luffy was able to defeat Kaido and free Wano, the answer lies in his transformation into Gear 5. Upon awakening the Human-Human Fruit, not only did he gain a boost in his skillsbut also released all fear and doubt, laughing at adversities while freeing Wano from the yoke of Kaido and Orochi.

The surprising revelation about the Human-Human Fruit not only changes our perception of Luffy, but also raises new questions ahead of the final battle against the World Government. Now, more than ever, Luffy is a target to eliminate, but if we’ve learned anything, it’s that you can never underestimate the power of Luffy’s free spirit.

The revolution that Luffy has brought to the world of shonen

Unlike characters like Naruto or Izuku Midoriya, Luffy was never a “chosen one” in the traditional sense of the term. His desire to free people, his longing for personal freedom, has been his driving force from the beginning. His story has actively avoided the clichés of being the “child of prophecy.”offering instead a more nuanced narrative rich in complexities.

Without a doubt, the revelation of his true Devil Fruit elevates his journey to another level and establishes him as one of the most innovative characters in anime history. With everything that has happened, it seems that the end of One Piece will mark not only the closing of one era, but also the beginning of another, with Luffy at the forefront of that new dawn.

With the final One Piece saga underway, it’s time to unravel the deepest mysteries of this world, including the true meaning behind the Human-Human Fruit and how this could change the course of history. Luffy stands as a symbol of peace and freedomeven if he never tried, and that could make him more dangerous than ever for those seeking to maintain the status quo.