If you have wanted to have a video surveillance camera for a long time but do not want to spend too much, now controlling everything that happens at home is cheap with the Ring Indoor Camera from Amazon with a 42% discount compared to its original price. Less than 35 euros in total for a camcorder that we can now get with a great offer and cheaply.

Having a video surveillance camera at home has become something practical and within everyone’s reach. There is no need for a complex and expensive installation; it is enough to buy one, install it or place it in the socket we want and start seeing everything that happens in our absence. Is an excellent option if there are children playing in a room, if you have a pet or simply if you want to know what is happening during your vacation and make sure everything is okay. And, among the cameras on the market, Amazon’s Ring range is a good option.

Characteristics

The Ring Indoor Camera 2nd generation is an indoor camera. An indoor WiFi camera with 1080p HD video quality that allows us to see everything that happens in any room of our house. A camera that allows you to put a privacy cover so that it does not store information when we are inside the house, for example, but that allows us to see everything that happens when we are not there. In addition, it can be placed on a table or we can hang it on any wall by fixing it with the mounting accessory.

It is easy to install and has all kinds of functions that will allow us to have everything under control. It works with two-way communication so you will be able to talk through the camera and you will be able to hear what is happening, something really useful to calm your pet or if you want to use it at some point as a baby monitor. It has live video and real-time notifications through the Ring application that will notify you if any movement has been detected in your absence.

Besides, content is stored in the cloud with the Ring Protect Plan that allows us to save the video for as long as we want. Although it has an extra cost, purchasing the camera includes a free 30-day trial that will allow us to save, review or share the videos.

Control everything from an Echo Show

One of the best complements to the video surveillance camera is an Amazon Echo Show. The Amazon Echo Show 5, for example, allows us to have a smart speaker with a screen that will not only allow you to ask Alexa what you want and listen to music or watch videos but will allow you to control home automation. If you have a Ring camcorder or a smart doorbell from the brand, you can see everything that happens through the Echo Show screen.

You can manage the digital home, control the lights, use Alexa to order what you need or we can also organize our daily lives with timers, alarms or calendars.

Now you can buy the Echo Show 5 on sale on Amazon for a limited time with a discount of almost 20% and start having a smarter and more controlled home.