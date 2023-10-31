There are many uses that we can give to a video surveillance camera and it is increasingly common to have one in our home. You can use it always or when you go on vacation but you don’t need to make a complex security system installation Instead, it will generally be plug and play. And the Yi surveillance camera is a good option that you can now get with a 60% discount.

If you want a cheap and practical camera, the Yi video surveillance camera has a usual price of 49.99 euros but now you can get it on sale for a limited time with a 60% discount and for only 19.99 euros if you want to have surveillance at home for very little and cheaply and quickly. Just buy it and plug it in to start seeing what happens where your eyes can’t reach and it has all kinds of advantages.

Camcorder Features

It is a WiFi IP camera that will allow you to protect your home when you go on vacation or place it in a room to see what your pet is doing while you are working outside or what your baby is doing while you are in another room of the house. It is practical, easy to use and has good image quality. It offers Full HD resolution and has night vision that allows us to see what is happening even in low light conditions. In addition, it has motion detection alerts so you will receive an alert on your mobile phone when something happens and you will be able to know what is happening.

Another of the most interesting functions of this cheap video surveillance camera is that it allows us to have two-way audio so not only can you know what is happening at home and listen to it, but you can use the mobile app to talk yourself. This will help you calm a baby who is falling asleep or allowing you to talk to your pet, for example.

And the images can be stored on the microSD card that you can insert into camera but it also supports cloud storage. The plans are paid and we can pay monthly (if you only want to use it in summer) or annually and we can store the images in the cloud for thirty days so not only can you see what is happening live but you don’t miss anything that has happened. past.

It is an easy to use camera. All you have to do is plug it in, place it on its stand and that’s it. You can control it from the free app for Android and iOS and it is also compatible with Alexa. It has all kinds of functions if you are looking for a very affordable video surveillance system that you can plug and unplug whenever you want.

One screen to control everything

The Yi video surveillance camera is compatible with Alexa, so one of the best joint purchases we can make is an Amazon Echo Show speaker with a screen that allows us to see what is happening at all times and in real time. If you want to be in the kitchen controlling what’s happening in another room, for example, the Echo Show can show you the image on the screen at all times and you can have total control. Although it is a somewhat larger outlay than that of the camera independently, it will improve the experience and allow you to control all the digital home devices that are compatible with the Amazon voice assistant.

There are many Amazon Echo Show but the Echo Show 5 It is an affordable option for less than 80 euros on offer and allows you not only to control your camcorder but also to enjoy Alexa, listen to music and podcasts, play videos or make video calls among many other interesting functions.