Israel declares a state of war. A column of tanks heads towards Gaza. Deluge of bombs on the strip. Clashes with Hamas on the border. The new Israeli and Palestinian death toll continues to rise. Moni Ovadia, intellectual, actor, writer and musician of Jewish origins speaks of a “pressure cooker that had to explode”. And he also points the finger at the international community, guilty of not having intervened to seek a concrete peace solution, leaving Israel “free to colonize the Palestinian territories”.

Israel’s ambassador to Rome, Alon Bar, told TPI: “we, until now, had learned to live with this constant threat of Palestinian terrorism, somehow adapting. We thought it might last. But we were wrong. Today we have learned that this is no longer possible.” How do you comment on this statement?

«Rather than living with the threat of Palestinian terrorism, the Israelis have sealed Gaza in a sardine can. That is, subjecting the inhabitants of Gaza to a hellish life. The UN declared Gaza an uninhabitable territory 2 years ago, the statement seems inappropriate to me. Living with Palestinian terrorism yes, in some ways the statement is true but it forgets the fundamental thing, that the life of the Palestinian in Gaza is not the life of human beings. In those conditions, hatred and exasperation mount, hour after hour, minute after minute, and this was the result.”

What is Gaza today? A prison? A concentration camp?

“Worse. It’s a sardine can of overwrought people. Everything is under Israel’s control, the land borders, the sea borders and the airspace. They decide, energy, electricity and water. And it is one of the most populated areas in the world. Then there were several Israeli operations that made life even more hellish. The Israelis have decided: let’s keep the danger of terrorism. They did everything but look for a solution. You can’t enter Gaza, you can’t leave.”

We are seeing images of a film of which we have only been shown the ending. But what happened before?

«Gaza has been sealed for 75 years, before that there were also Israeli settlers but not only that. The Palestinian people are divided between Gaza and the West Bank. In the West Bank, the Israelis have appropriated land and have also kept that part of the Palestinians in prison. The situation is truly frightening and so this violence that broke out had to come out sooner or later. That’s no way to live.”

All this obviously does not justify the horror of these days.

“It’s obvious. As always, the innocent pay. Even these Israelis who were killed in atrocious ways. Those who were taken hostage, I cannot imagine their anguish and that of their relatives. But all this because no one cared about the Palestinians, slaves and not masters of their destiny.”

What is the role of Hamas?

«It is the force that governs that territory. A force that has the armed side. But the living conditions in Gaza are hell, it is normal for people to harbor hatred and desperation when they are locked up and armored. No one would be able to live in such a condition without trying to rebel. Naturally everyone rebels with the means they have. The Palestinians basically have terrorism because they don’t have an army. They don’t have the weapons, nor the structured army that Israel has. So they express their rebellion with the tools they have. And even if this has produced a frightening horror that hurts us and leaves us dismayed, this situation has been allowed to fester without intervening.”

You also spoke of a “complicit” international community.

«Of course, the international community has done nothing to impose a political solution based on national legality. Israeli governments have occupied, colonized and subjected 2 million Palestinians in Gaza and another 3 million in the West Bank to oppressive prison regimes. Maybe more. This is not a way to prevent the pressure cooker from exploding. Hatred is cultivated. Four out of five children in Gaza are depressed. Some contemplate suicide. They are like mice that I can’t get out of. Everyone said that Israel has the right to defend itself, the rights of the Palestinians? Had there been someone who had said this concept. We also need respect for the Palestinians. But no. They have to stay there and die in that situation. Now there will be thousands of deaths, but this explosion of wild rebellion and violence is motivated by living conditions. There are children who have never lived except in captivity. Kids who then have reactions thinking about when they will be able to do it too. This situation is a disaster. And the international community should have forced Israel to resolve this situation on the basis of real negotiations, not meaningless chatter.”

Amiram Levin, a former Israeli general, gave an interview to Kan radio in Israel in early 2023 in which he referred to “total apartheid” in the occupied West Bank: “There has been no democracy for 56 years. There is total apartheid. The IDF (Israeli army), which is forced to manage power in those places, is falling apart from within. He is watching from the outside, watching the thuggish settlers and is starting to become complicit in war crimes.”

Is that so?

«Before hearing you, I listened to the opinion of an ISPI scholar who said it is not a democracy, it is an ethnic democracy. Israel is a democracy for Jews, not for Palestinians. Palestinians do not live in democracy but in apartheid. In discrimination.”

Israel’s longest-serving leader, who boasted of never having started a war, now has to lead a conflict that promises to be long and difficult. Knowing that this will probably be his farewell step. What do you think of Netanyahu?

«Netanyahu is the worst of the worst for me. He is a man who is trying to escape prison and leans on the worst of Israeli society and the ruling class. Him to fanatics who support the settlers’ party and who are totally incompetent. And this is also the reason why the much celebrated Israeli secret service was unable to face the incoming missiles. Evidently they were busy with something else. To give space to settlers to rob Palestinians of their lands.”

The attack against Israel is believed to have been prepared for months and suspicions are raised about Iran’s role. How do you judge?

«Everyone makes their own politics in those territories. The so-called realpolitik requires you to look for your friends, those who can serve you. Iran wants to have a role and this evidently provokes power politics. It is possible that Iran has supplied missiles, I do not exclude that that country founded on fanatical fundamentalism has played a role, but this happens in a context that favors the worst of the worst. What do Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank have to lose? Iran relies on Hamas, on Hezobollah. This ensures that she can play a role.”

What do you think of the Italian government’s attitude?

«It’s not just the Italian government. European governments limit themselves to making circumstantial declarations. “We are close to Israel.” What kind of position is this? It’s to say we are the good ones who are with the good ones. Instead of participating in a movement of countries that should have pushed for a peace resolution. How many times have we heard “two peoples, two states”. It is chatter, idle talk because the possibility of making it a reality has been compromised by Israeli colonization activity. Don’t take risks. Otherwise the Israelis tell me I’m anti-Semitic. Because this is the story. This isn’t playing politics, putting your head in the sand. In particular the Europeans who don’t know how to take a step unless NATO arrives to tell them what to do.”