There were many scandals involving stars such as Albertosi, Giordano, Rossi and Signori. The Totonero years and recent investigations

Nothing new under the sun, one might say. The word “scommettopoli” entered the Treccani dictionary as a neologism only in 2012, but the penetration of bets into the world of football is much older. Before coming to the fore of the scandals of the “television” era, which involved – rightly but also wrongly – people of the caliber of Rossi, Giordano, Manfredonia, up to Doni, Signori and even a totem like Buffon, already in 1927 – when slogans about law and order were in force in fascist Italy – the top league discovered the phenomenon of illegal betting.