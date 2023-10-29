Instead of Aliando Syarief, Prilly Latuconsina’s first boyfriend was apparently Teuku Rizky Muhammad or familiarly known as Kiki CJR.

The surprising news for Kiki CJR is that Prilly Latuconsina’s ex-boyfriend was stated in Deddy Corbuzier’s recent YouTube content.

On this occasion, Kiki CJR looked very proud to have been Prilly Latuconsina’s boyfriend.

“Did you forget that we are exes? You were my first love. My career achievement was not CJR, but dating you,” said Kiki.

Meanwhile, Prilly Latuconsina believes that her relationship with Kiki CJR is not a romantic relationship.

“That’s monkey love from the days of soap operas. I don’t understand what dating is like,” said Prilly Latuconsina.

Nevertheless, Prilly Latuconsina admitted that Kiki CJR was the first man who ever expressed his love for her.

This surprising fact about Kiki CJR was stated by Prilly Latuconsina while laughing and blushing.

“At that time, I had never even been shot by a guy. He was the first to confess his love,”

continued Prilly Latuconsina.

The video clip uploaded by Kiki CJR openly claiming to be Prilly Latuconsina’s ex-boyfriend went viral and spread widely to a number of gossip accounts.

“Kiki Coboy Junior turns out to be Prilly Latuconsina’s first boyfriend,” wrote the Instagram gossip account @lambegosiip, quoted on Sunday (29/10/2023).

Regarding this, a number of netizens also provided various responses and comments. Some netizens seemed to be highlighting the expressions of Kiki CJR and Prilly Latuconsina.

“Kiki is proud, Prilly is embarrassed,” wrote a netizen. “His face is really red,” said another netizen. “There is satisfaction and pride on Kiki’s face,” said another netizen.