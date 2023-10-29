Suara.com – The pair of presidential candidates (capres) and vice presidential candidates (cawapres), Anies Baswedan and Muhaimin Iskandar invited the residents of Jember Regency, East Java to pray for the Palestinian people to soon become independent and become an independent nation.

“Let’s pray for our brothers in Palestine, asking that the Palestinian people be safe from the onslaught of Israel and soon become independent,” said Muhaimin on the sidelines of his political safari in Jember, Sunday (29/10/2023).

He invited thousands of residents who attended the sarong health walk in Jember to read Al-Fatihah together with the hope that the Palestinian people would soon be independent and become an independent nation.

“The Indonesian nation is expected to provide a way out. All efforts have been made and diplomacy by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mrs. Retno, has been carried out, but the UN is helpless,” he said.

According to him, Indonesia must provide assistance to the Palestinian people because Indonesia is the country with the largest Muslim population, so it can help other countries.

“If AMIN wins, we will help our brothers in Palestine, the Rohingya and other Muslim brothers in the world,” said the Deputy Speaker of the DPR RI.

Muhaimin also wore a Palestinian flag ribbon tied around his arm as an act of solidarity in support of the Palestinian people’s struggle for independence and condemning Israel’s brutal actions.

Meanwhile, Anies Baswedan also praised Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi for defending the struggle of the Palestinian people and condemning Israeli atrocities which caused many civilians to become victims.

“I would like to express my appreciation to the Minister of Foreign Affairs who at the UN Session conveyed a firm, clear stance regarding Indonesia’s position,” he said.

He said that since the beginning of the independence of the Republic of Indonesia, it has emphasized that independence is the right of all nations, so that colonialism must be eradicated from the face of the earth.

“We all know this by heart and it must be upheld, so it must be fought for. I respect the attitude taken by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs through the Minister of Foreign Affairs. That attitude must continue to be maintained,” he said.

In an emergency session of the United Nations General Assembly, in New York, United States, Thursday (26/10), Foreign Minister Retno criticized the UN Security Council for failing to act and failing to produce decisive action in the Palestinian and Israeli conflict. (Source: Antara)