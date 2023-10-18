The Mob Vote Minecraft Live 2023 was full of drama. Although the event and the vote came to an end, the disagreement continues, as users believe that the vote was manipulated with bots. In the midst of the controversy, Mojang spoke about it.

This year’s creatures were so good that fans didn’t want to vote for just one, but the studio in charge of Minecraft did not comply with the fans’ wishes and only allowed 1 winner, which turned out to be the armadillo.

Was Minecraft’s Mob Vote 2023 rigged with bots?

Well, after the vote and the armadillo emerging as the victorious mob, many users were not happy with the decision, but rather it came as a surprise to them.

We say this because the crab seemed to be the most popular according to votes organized by fans in online communities and social networks.

But what is most striking is the evidence shown by the content creator TheMisterEpic, which indicates that a group of malicious users would have rigged the vote with the help of bots, which would allow them to vote more for the armadillo in the last hours of the event, which in the end would have given him victory.

Vote by vote: fans believe that Minecraft’s Mob Vote 2023 was rigged

Mojang rejected possible Minecraft voting fix

While the speculation has strong foundations and Mojang acknowledges that there were “attempts to hack/manipulate the Mob Vote,” the studio refuted the possibility that these attempts affected the final result.

“The team is aware that there were attempts to alter the results of Mob Vote 2023. However, please be assured that these attempts did not impact the outcome. We are confident that this year’s winner accurately reflects the voting results” , reads the statement that a Mojang developer shared on the game’s official Discord server.

That said, according to Mojang’s official words, you can rest assured that bots did not ruin the Minecraft Live 2023 vote and that the armadillo won as the true favorite.

What do you think of the Minecraft vote? Tell us in the comments.

Minecraft is available on a wide variety of consoles, as well as PC and mobile. You can find more news related to him if you visit this page.

