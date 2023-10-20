Moisés and Óscar have started this Pasapalabra with the peace of mind of not having to go through the Blue Chair. They tied in El Rosco from the last program with 22 hits, with the added satisfaction that they did not make any mistakes. Of course, the Riojan kept everyone in suspense until the last second, doubting whether to sign those draws.

The two contestants congratulated each other on how well they did that Rosco unlike what was happening to them lately. Óscar specifically referred to the one from two afternoons ago, in which he had the most grotesque failures and which he described as “random.”

Moses has also said that “after the storm comes calm.” “It was time for both of us to make a correct program,” he said with self-criticism towards the streak they were both on. However, he has given a final note that also summarizes his right to make mistakes: “We are human.” Hit play!