Moisés faces a new Rosco… but he is not just another one, nor just any one. It is Rosco’s centenary because he has reached 100 programs on Pasapalabra. Roberto Leal remembered this anniversary before he started playing the test. Only four other contestants have achieved it in this stage of the format: Pablo, Orestes, Jaime and Rafa. For this reason, the new veteran has defined this success as “a tremendous pot.”

Before going once again for the boat, Moisés wanted to stop and thank many people “for this whole experience.” First of all, he remembered his parents: “For having helped me so much: without them I would not have been able to be here.” Then, from “friends, family, people on the street, from social networks”, from whom he has felt the drive and encouragement.

It seemed like he had finished, giving way to applause from the audience, when he realized that he was about to forget someone. She has asked for forgiveness, and has continued: “I have left out the most important thing, which is the entire team here, especially you,” she stated, referring to Roberto.

Finally, the Alfareno contestant has expressed a wish that has also been a ‘message’ for the presenter. “We will continue studying and fighting because there comes a day when I have 24 correct answers, say what I want and say yes,” he commented, making Roberto smile. Discover his beautiful message in full in the video!