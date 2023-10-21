Moisés has found a Una de Cuatro tailored to his needs: about soccer teams. The contestant has not missed a single question when it was his turn. Before, Irene Villa has managed to help him with three successes, relating to Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester City.

On the other hand, Manu Tenorio has been left without playing. Moisés has not given him a choice when linking correct answers. He has been so calm that he has even allowed himself two special winks. The first was towards Roberto Leal when a question referred to Betis: knowing that the presenter is from Sevilla, he looked at him raising his eyebrows and with a smile.

However, what he has celebrated almost like a goal is remembering that the club that “won the 1995 Cup Winners’ Cup final after a goal from Nayim in the last minute of extra time” was Real Zaragoza. He raised his fists and proclaimed it, making his colors very clear. In total, he has added 28 seconds demonstrating, as Roberto has commented, that he likes “football a little bit.” Don’t miss his winks in the video!

The test in which the contestants try to score the goal of their lives is El Rosco. “I’m going to try,” Óscar announced in the new duel, breaking the tie at 22 with Moisés and going for a pot of 1,012,000 euros.

The contestant has been heroic. Before, he has explained the reason why he has not been satisfied on this occasion with signing a draw.