Moisés’ smile at the beginning of this Pasapalabra says it all: he has recovered the winner’s orange color. His 22 hits in El Rosco from the last program were unattainable for Óscar, who had a mistake with the P that ended up hindering him definitively.

By chance, the Riojan contestant is wearing an orange polo shirt. He has assured that he already had it planned before knowing that he was going to win, in the same way that in the previous program he wore a red shirt. The striking thing, as he has pointed out, is that he then had to go through the Blue Chair but, contrary to a legend, he was not eliminated.

“Lately it seemed like it was a curse,” Moisés recalled, adding: “I broke it in honor of Fer.” He was referring to the fact that the Galician was eliminated from Pasapalabra, coinciding in two details with another legendary former contestant, Luis de Lama. Both fell after playing the same number of programs, 84, and playing the Blue Chair with a red garment.

In the case of Moisés, continuity was at stake in his 107th program. Perhaps that information was key so that “the curse of red” would not be repeated. Relive this moment in the video!