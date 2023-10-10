Ernesto Sevilla has become the protagonist of Una de Cuatro without being present on the set of Pasapalabra. The comedian has been one of the options that have come up for the orange team during the test… and he has made Moisés fail!

The contestant has attributed a curious piece of information to him that, in reality, belongs to Daniel Diges. However, his occurrence has made everyone’s imagination fly and caused laughter. Pepa Rus, who took her turn, had to contain herself and make an effort to concentrate and continue playing. She has correctly guessed that Ernesto is part of El quartet de Albacete, with Raúl Cimas, Joaquín Reyes and Pablo Chiapella.

“Why not?” Roberto Leal asked, now that the time was up, about that hypothesis with the comedian. Luis Piedrahita added: “That would have had a lot of merit.” What was the mistake that caused so much laughter? Don’t miss it in the video!

Where the contestants cannot allow occurrences is in El Rosco. In fact, that may be worth a ruling. Óscar had a very curious one in the final stretch that added maximum suspense to the outcome, in a duel with a jackpot of 964,000 euros.

The “fear” has left the man from Madrid in the hands of Moisés… and the outcome has been decided by the minimum!