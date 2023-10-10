Moisés is on one of his best streaks in his 104 programs on Pasapalabra. Established in the orange color of the winner, he has fought to retain it in El Rosco against Óscar. On the other hand, the man from Madrid has the opposite objective: to avoid the difficulties of the Blue Chair, after the scare he had this afternoon, and to break the “regular streak”, as he himself has described.

On this occasion, the duel has been clearly uneven in favor of Moisés. The Rioja native had a great start of eight hits and has managed to distance himself to a partial of 15-4. He managed to finish the first round with 20 letters in green, while his rival tried to get closer on the scoreboard, but he surprised with one last blow: three more correct answers. Thus, he has stood with 23.

Óscar, with 16 successes, has a difficult check to face: he needs seven successes to get rid of a new Blue Chair, and that is as long as he does not have any failures. It is his 13th program, so even superstition seems against him. Will it be a surprise? Hit play and don’t miss it!