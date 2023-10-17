Luck in Pasapalabra is a capricious factor and Moisés has proven it again. He himself commented at the beginning of this program how in his last Blue Chair he managed to overcome a “curse”: that of the color red. In fact, he has assured that it was an achievement “in honor of Fer”, that he was a victim of that supposed jinx just like Luis de Lama.

The afternoon has been colorful because Moisés started out in orange, even with his polo shirt, but ended up conspiring to avoid defeat in his new duel against Óscar. A mistake as soon as the test began has weighed down the Alfareno, who has shown it with successive gestures despite reacting with temperance and success.

In fact, the scores have been very even, until reaching the outcome with a tie at 20 hits. Óscar, also with the advantage of the time factor, has opted for a conservative strategy. Moisés has to make a move. Will he manage to avoid defeat? Press play and don’t miss this exciting finale!