loading…

Yahya Sinwar is one of the Hamas leaders being hunted by Israel. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Israel threatens that any Hamas member will face death when attacking Gaza. However, two suspected masterminds of the October 7 attack were on their main target list, namely military strategist Mohammed Deif and political leader Yahya Sinwar.

Both Deif and Sinwar have spent time in Israeli or Palestinian prisons and have been the targets of numerous attempts to kill them. The hunt for the two most senior Hamas leaders in the besieged Gaza Strip will be fierce this time.

In a war of words ahead of the upcoming ground offensive, Israel said Sinwar was a “dead man walking” after Hamas fighters killed some 1,400 people and kidnapped more than 200 in the worst attack Israel has suffered since its creation 75 years ago.

Israel responded with deadly bombings in Gaza that have killed more than 3,700 people, according to the Hamas-run health ministry, and with a series of deadly warnings.

“Hamas has two choices: Kill or surrender unconditionally. There is no third option,” said Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

A Hamas spokesman responded that the Palestinian group was “not afraid.”

Security sources outside Gaza say Deif and Sinwar are now embedded in a network of tunnels built to withstand a bombing campaign launched after brutal attacks on communities and military bases near the border that shook Israel to its core.

But the pair have spent years operating in the shadows.

Israel chose Sinwar, 61, who was elected Hamas leader in Gaza in 2017 after Ismail Haniyeh became the movement’s top leader. Military spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Richard Hecht called Sinwar the “face of evil” and declared him a “dead man walking”.