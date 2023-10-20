loading…

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (right) condemned Israel’s attacks on Gaza civilians during a meeting with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in Riyadh, Thursday (19/10/2023). Photo/X @spagov

RIYADH – Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman strongly condemned the attack Israel targeting civilians in Gaza, Palestine. This criticism was conveyed at a meeting with British Prime Minister (PM) Rishi Sunak in Riyadh, Thursday.

“Despicable crimes and brutal attacks,” said Prince Mohammed bin Salman, as reported by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

The Prime Minister, who is also the future king of Saudi Arabia, emphasized the need for efforts to protect the lives of civilians in Gaza.

The recent attack on the al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza, which killed hundreds of Palestinians, has sparked global outrage, especially in the Arab world.

Although the Palestinian side said that this was an Israeli airstrike, the Zionist military blamed the failed rocket launch on Palestinian Islamic Jihad, a narrative supported by the United States.

However, many Arab countries blamed Israel for the incident.

Prince Mohammed bin Salman, continued SPA, emphasized the importance of making every effort to defuse the situation and prevent the spread of violence in order to avoid dangerous impacts on security and peace in the region and beyond.

“He also stressed the importance of creating conditions for the return of stability and the restoration of a path of peace in a way that ensures that the Palestinian people obtain their legitimate rights,” added the SPA report.

Downing Street or the British PM’s Office has confirmed the meeting of the two leaders.

“Sunak encouraged the Crown Prince to use Saudi leadership in the region to support stability, both now and in the long term,” said the British PM’s Office as quoted by Al Arabiya, Friday (20/10/2023).