loading…

Saudi Arabian authorities will execute a citizen sentenced to death for posting tweets criticizing the government. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was embarrassed. Photo/SPA via REUTERS

RIYADH – Relatives of a Saudi citizen facing execution for posting a tweet calling out the kingdom’s de facto ruler, the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS), to take action.

The pressure arose after Prince MBS expressed his embarrassment over such cases.

In a rare interview with Fox News last week, Crown Prince MBS was asked about Mohammed al-Ghamdi, a retired schoolteacher who was sentenced to death in July for posts on social media X, formerly Twitter, where he only has about 10 followers.

Prince Mohammed bin Salman acknowledged that the details of the case described in media reports were “true” and said he did not approve of the decision.

“We are not happy about it. We are ashamed of that,” he said, blaming “bad laws” that have so far not been changed.

He also raised the possibility that Ghamdi could avoid execution.

“I hope that at the next stage of the trial, the judges there will be more experienced. And they may see it in a different way,” said the future king of Saudi Arabia.

The comments caused disquiet among human rights activists who condemned the repression since Prince Mohammed bin Salman became first in line to the throne six years ago, which they said was intended to stamp out criticism of the government.

Activists have long called for sentences like Ghamdi’s to be overturned.